Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services.

