Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.79.

SU opened at C$30.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.98. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

