Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.79.
SU opened at C$30.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.98. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.35.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.