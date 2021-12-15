Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 259.5% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

STG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 1,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,284. The company has a market cap of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $36.88.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

