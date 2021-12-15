SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce $205.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.59 million. SunOpta posted sales of $205.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $814.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,716. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $677.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

