SuperRare (RARE) Market Capitalization Hits $103.82 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $103.82 million and $13.93 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00197414 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

