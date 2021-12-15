Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $270.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.30.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

