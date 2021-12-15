TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $157.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

