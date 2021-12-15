Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,097. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after buying an additional 502,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

