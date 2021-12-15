Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Up 9% Following Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 28,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 380,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

