Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 2,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE TDOC opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
