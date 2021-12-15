Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 2,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TDOC opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

