Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $355.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.25.

NYSE TFX opened at $317.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 25.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $165,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

