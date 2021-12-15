Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.49 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 286,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.