Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,792 Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 941,969 shares of company stock valued at $70,912,085 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

