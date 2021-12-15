Telemus Capital LLC Buys 7,715 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

