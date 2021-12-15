Telemus Capital LLC Has $634,000 Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

