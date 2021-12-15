Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.