Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

