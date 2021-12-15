Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,805 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 461.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,698,000 after buying an additional 85,955 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $708.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average is $227.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

