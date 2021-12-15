Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,280 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $73,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

