Telemus Capital LLC Sells 217 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

