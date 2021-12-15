Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

TPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

TPST stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,621. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

