Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $161.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $162.26 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 73628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TER. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.