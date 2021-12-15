Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $54.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ternium by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 53.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ternium by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ternium by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 12,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.