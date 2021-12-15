TerraCredit (CREDIT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,463.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1,820,301,298.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.83 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

