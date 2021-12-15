TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

