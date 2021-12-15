TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
