Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.41. 28,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,376. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average is $191.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

