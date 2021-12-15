The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.8047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

