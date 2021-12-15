The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.8047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

