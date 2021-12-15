The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 176.5% in November

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.