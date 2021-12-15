The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 176.5% in November

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.