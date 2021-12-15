The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Cato has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cato alerts:

Shares of Cato stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94. Cato has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

In other Cato news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cato by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cato in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cato by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cato by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.