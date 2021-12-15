The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 336.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

