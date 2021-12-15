The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. 313,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,758,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

