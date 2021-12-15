The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 2,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

