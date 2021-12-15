The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $28.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $16.46 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.