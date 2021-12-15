The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,427. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.19 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

