The Hackett Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $605.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

