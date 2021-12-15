The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

