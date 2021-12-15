The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.59. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.87. 245,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,073. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

