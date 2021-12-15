The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of The InterGroup stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $72,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.