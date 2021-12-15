The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marcus by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $535.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.