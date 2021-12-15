The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HYB opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The New America High Income Fund worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

