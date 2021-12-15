The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $57,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $348.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

