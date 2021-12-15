The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

