The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.