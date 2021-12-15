Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.78 and the highest is $4.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $7.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $23.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $23.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $21.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $637.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $620.00 and its 200 day moving average is $561.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

