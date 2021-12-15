Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $618.20.

TMO stock opened at $632.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $620.00 and a 200-day moving average of $561.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 137,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

