TheStreet Upgrades FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FAT. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $9.18 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at $91,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

