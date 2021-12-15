Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

