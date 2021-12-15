Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $296,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.62. 21,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.03 and its 200-day moving average is $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

