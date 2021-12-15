Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.