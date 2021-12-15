Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average is $246.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.